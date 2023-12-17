Bigelow scores 12 points and grabs nine rebounds to help Richmond knock off Charlotte 64-56

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan King had 14 points in Richmond's 64-56 victory over Charlotte on Saturday night.

King shot 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Spiders (6-5).

Isaiah Bigelow scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Dji Bailey had 12 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The 49ers (5-5) were led in scoring by Nik Graves, who finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Robert Braswell added 10 points for Charlotte.

In addition, Jackson Threadgill finished with eight points.