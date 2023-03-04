Richmond-area high school basketball playoffs scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. — Twenty-two Richmond-area high school basketball teams have advanced to the state playoffs with an opportunity to win a state championship.
You will find scores below.
Boys
Class 5
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 77
Glen Allen 56
Highland Springs 62
Stone Bridge 58
Class 4
Varina 69
Heritage (Newport News) 63
King’s Fork 78
Matoaca 42
King’s Fork 78
Matoaca 42
Class 3
Hopewell 71
William Monroe 44
Class 2
John Marshall 98
Strasburg 27
Girls
Class 6
Manchester 58
Osbourn Park 50
Thomas Dale 53
Gainesville 52 F/OT
Class 5
Glen Allen 47
Massaponax 33
L.C. Bird 41
William Fleming 38
Class 4
King’s Fork 78
Matoaca 42
Hampton 45
Hanover 28
Class 2
Clarke County 63
Brunswick 44
John Marshall 61
Strasburg 46
Class 1
Rappahannock County 53
King & Queen 34
Buffalo Gap 55
Rappahannock 39
VISAA State Playoffs
Boys Semifinals
Division II
Highland 47
Steward School 41
Division III
Life Christian Academy 77
Carmel School 67
Girls Semifinals
Division II
Miller School 61
Steward School 54
Division III
Roanoke Catholic 52
St. Margaret’s 43
Division IV
Carlisle 59
Grove Christian 30
