Richmond-area high school basketball playoffs scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. — Twenty-two Richmond-area high school basketball teams have advanced to the state playoffs with an opportunity to win a state championship.

You will find scores below.

Boys

Class 5

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 77

Glen Allen 56

Glen Allen falls to Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 77-56 in Boys Class 5 State Quarterfinals

Highland Springs 62

Stone Bridge 58

Class 4

Varina 69

Heritage (Newport News) 63

King’s Fork 78

Matoaca 42

Matoaca falls to King’s Fork 98-79 in Boys Class 4 Quarterfinals

King’s Fork 78

Matoaca 42

Class 3

Hopewell 71

William Monroe 44

Class 2

John Marshall 98

Strasburg 27

John Marshall tops Strasburg 98-27 in Boys Class 2 Quarterfinals

Girls

Class 6

Manchester 58

Osbourn Park 50

Thomas Dale 53

Gainesville 52 F/OT

Class 5

Glen Allen 47

Massaponax 33

L.C. Bird 41

William Fleming 38

L.C. Bird tops William Fleming 41-38 in Girls Class 5 State Quarterfinals

Class 4

King’s Fork 78

Matoaca 42

Matoaca falls to King’s Fork 42-78 in Girls Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Hampton 45

Hanover 28

Class 2

Clarke County 63

Brunswick 44

John Marshall 61

Strasburg 46

John Marshall tops Strasburg 61-46 in Girls Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Class 1

Rappahannock County 53

King & Queen 34

Buffalo Gap 55

Rappahannock 39

VISAA State Playoffs

Boys Semifinals

Division II

Highland 47

Steward School 41

Division III

Life Christian Academy 77

Carmel School 67

Girls Semifinals

Division II

Miller School 61

Steward School 54

Division III

Roanoke Catholic 52

St. Margaret’s 43

Division IV

Carlisle 59

Grove Christian 30

