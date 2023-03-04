Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Richmond-area high school basketball playoffs scores and highlights

Depend on CBS 6 Sports with Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete coverage of local sports
Richmond-area high school basketball playoffs scores and highlights
High school basketball
Posted at 8:50 AM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 08:55:35-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Twenty-two Richmond-area high school basketball teams have advanced to the state playoffs with an opportunity to win a state championship.

You will find scores below.

Boys

Class 5

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 77
Glen Allen 56

Glen Allen falls to Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 77-56 in Boys Class 5 State Quarterfinals

Highland Springs 62
Stone Bridge 58

Class 4

Varina 69
Heritage (Newport News) 63

King’s Fork 78
Matoaca 42

Matoaca falls to King’s Fork 98-79 in Boys Class 4 Quarterfinals

King’s Fork 78
Matoaca 42

Class 3

Hopewell 71
William Monroe 44

Class 2

John Marshall 98
Strasburg 27

John Marshall tops Strasburg 98-27 in Boys Class 2 Quarterfinals

Girls

Class 6

Manchester 58
Osbourn Park 50

Thomas Dale 53
Gainesville 52 F/OT

Class 5

Glen Allen 47
Massaponax 33

L.C. Bird 41
William Fleming 38

L.C. Bird tops William Fleming 41-38 in Girls Class 5 State Quarterfinals

Class 4

King’s Fork 78
Matoaca 42

Matoaca falls to King’s Fork 42-78 in Girls Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Hampton 45
Hanover 28

Class 2

Clarke County 63
Brunswick 44

John Marshall 61
Strasburg 46

John Marshall tops Strasburg 61-46 in Girls Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Class 1

Rappahannock County 53
King & Queen 34

Buffalo Gap 55
Rappahannock 39

VISAA State Playoffs

Boys Semifinals

Division II

Highland 47
Steward School 41

Division III

Life Christian Academy 77
Carmel School 67

Girls Semifinals

Division II

Miller School 61
Steward School 54

Division III

Roanoke Catholic 52
St. Margaret’s 43

Division IV

Carlisle 59
Grove Christian 30

Depend on CBS 6 Sports with Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete coverage of local sports.

SportsDeskLaneandSean
CBS 6 Sports

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Beyond-the-Roster-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster