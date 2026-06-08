Richard Bland hosts 3rd Unsigned Prospect Day for basketball recruits

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Richard Bland College hosted its third Unsigned Prospect Day at Statesman Hall on Saturday, drawing nearly 50 prospects from across the country for instruction and exposure.

Men's basketball coach Will Cabrera organized the event alongside coaches from several Division II and III programs, including Randolph-Macon, Roanoke and Bridgewater.

Cabrera said the camp serves a dual purpose — helping players find a home while also benefiting his program's recruiting efforts, particularly in the current college basketball landscape.

"Sixty guys, coming still looking for a school, high school guys. It's very common knowledge right now. The live period is over. Everybody's looking at 2027. This might be their last opportunity to be seen, and I take that really serious," Cabrera said. "Richard Bland, we want to recruit high school guys. We want to make them better. We have shown, we recruit high school guys. They're here for two years, they sign and play Division One."

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