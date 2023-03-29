Report: Penn State offers VCU coach Mike Rhoades head coaching job

RICHMOND, Va. -- Penn State has offered VCU head coach Mike Rhoades their head coaching position after meeting with Rhoades in Richmond on Sunday, according to CBS Sports.

Sources told CBS 6 Sports that the starting salary offered is around $3.2 million per season, nearly double what Rhoades is making per year at VCU.

Rhoades just led the Rams to this year's A-10 Championship before falling to St. Mary's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Coincidentally, a loss to St. Mary's in the NCAA was the last game at VCU for Rhoades' predecessor Will Wade.

At this time, there is no word on if Rhoades has yet accepted the offer, but a subcommittee of the Penn State Board of Visitors will begin three days of meetings on Wednesday that are simply labeled compensation.

The board has to approve any contract and personnel move.