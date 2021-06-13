Watch
Sports

Actions

Renovated basketball court unveiled in Church Hill: 'Sports saved my life'

items.[0].videoTitle
Renovated basketball court unveiled in Church Hill: 'Sports saved my life'
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 22:16:43-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A renovated basketball court was unveiled in Church Hill behind Mt. Olive Baptist Church as part of the community day celebration Saturday.

The Team Loaded Foundation along with Feed the Street RVA worked together on the project called Operation Home Base that will allow area children and adults the chance to be active.

The renovation included two new baskets and poles, a blacktop surface along with art on the court.

John Marshall Head Coach Ty White, who is president of Team Loaded, was instrumental in the project.

“Athletics and sports saved my life and it’s helped shape my life,” White said. “And so if we want to give these young people something to do that’s positive, something that’s constructive, something to take their time away from the streets and foolishness.”

White said the foundation plans to renovate basketball courts in other parts of the city and has a “potential prospect” on the Northside and one planned for the Southside.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.