Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Reigning women's champ Baylor in 12th consecutive Sweet 16

items.[0].image.alt
Ronald Cortes/AP
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) is fouled by Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
NCAA Virginia Tech Baylor Basketball
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 11:59:50-04

SAN ANTONIO — Reigning women's national champion Baylor is going to its 12th consecutive NCAA Sweet 16.

Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington both had 21 points as the 27-2 Lady Bears beat Virginia Tech 90-48.

Queen Egbo had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, along with seven blocked shots.

AP All-American forward NaLyssa Smith finished with 15 points, all but two of those coming after halftime for Baylor because of early foul trouble.

Georgia Amoore had 18 points with four 3-pointers to lead 15-10 Virginia Tech.

The Hokies had opened their first NCAA Tournament since 2006 with a win over Marquette.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.