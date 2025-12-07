Rappahannock advances to Class 1 state championship after Buffalo Gap victory

WARSAW, Va. — The Rappahannock Raiders are headed to the Class 1 state championship game after defeating Buffalo Gap 38-32 in a thrilling semifinal matchup that featured multiple lead changes and explosive plays.

The game was tied 16-16 late in the first quarter when the Raiders seized momentum. Tanner Cook forced a fumble by knocking the ball loose from Cooper Reed's hands, and Christian Destin scooped up the loose ball and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown, giving the Raiders their first lead of the day at 23-16.

Buffalo Gap answered in the second quarter when Isaac Goff punched in a 5-yard touchdown run. The Bisons successfully converted the 2-point conversion to take a 24-23 lead into halftime.

The Bisons extended their advantage in the third quarter, building a 32-23 lead before the Raiders mounted their comeback behind the heroics of Kenneth Madison.

Madison broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run, cutting Buffalo Gap's lead to just two points after the extra point.

In the fourth quarter, Madison delivered the game-winning blow, finding space and racing 44 yards to the end zone to give the Raiders the victory.

"My emotions are really high right now. I'm happy for our kids. Played hard football for four quarters and we're going to the ship," coach William West said. "We spoke it all year long, and we're going... Now we gotta take care of business."

The Raiders will travel to Salem next weekend to compete for the Class 1 state championship.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.