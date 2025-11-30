Rappahannock beats Essex 19-16 for 1st Region 1A football title since 1992

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. -- Rappahannock defeated Essex 19-16 to capture its first Region 1A football championship since 1992, marking just the Raiders' second victory over the Trojans since 2002.

The teams met for the fourth time in six seasons in the playoffs, with Rappahannock finally breaking through against its longtime rival.

Essex struck first in the opening quarter when Xayvia Bundy scored on a 21-yard run, giving the Trojans an 8-0 lead.

Rappahannock answered in the second quarter as quarterback CJ Kelly connected with Christian Destin on a 60-yard pass that reached the 3-yard line. Kelly scored on the next play, and the Raiders led 12-8 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter with 5:30 remaining, Essex regained the lead when Demetrius Stewart scored on a 6-yard touchdown run from a direct snap, putting the Trojans ahead 16-12.

With under two minutes to go, Kelly found Carter Sullivan for a 60-yard touchdown pass that gave Rappahannock a 19-16 advantage.

Essex had one final opportunity with under a minute remaining, but Bundy's first pass attempt of the day was intercepted by Destin to seal the victory for the Raiders.

The championship marks a historic breakthrough for Rappahannock, which had struggled against Essex in recent years before capturing its long-awaited regional title.

