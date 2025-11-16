Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Randolph-Macon clinches ODAC title, downs Hampden-Sydney 42-14

ASHLAND, Va. — Randolph-Macon racked up 291 rushing yards and quarterback Dante Casciola scored 4 times on the ground as the Yellow Jackets knocked off Hampden-Sydney 42-14, clinching their 4th straight ODAC title.

Cameron Chatman ran for 100 yards and both he and Detric Brown added rushing touchdowns as the Jackets extended their conference winning streak to 33 straight and their streak over their rival from Farmville to 12 in a row.

"The seniors on this team, the incoming freshmen, the chemistry that we've had this year, the way they've grown and gotten better has just been unbelievable," said RMC head coach Pedro Arruza. "It's been one of the funnest (sic) years I've had in coaching."

Macon (9-1, 8-0 ODAC) turned a Tigers' fumble into Casciola's first TD to take a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Two more Casciola TDs in the second quarter gave the Jackets a 21-0 halftime lead.

Randolph-Macon converted on 5 of 9 third-down opportunities and scored all six times they were in the red zone.

"We had two weeks to prepare, and it's hard to keep your focus for that long," Arruza explained. "But I thought our practices were really sharp and our guys were really dialed in."

Carter Sido threw for 207 yards, and touchdown and an interception for Hampden-Sydney (7-3, 5-3 ODAC). Jackson Jordan had 5 catches for 72 yards and a TD for the Tigers.

RMC has now reached 9 wins in 7 straight seasons and will await their assignment in the Division III playoffs after winning their 16th conference title in program history.

"My focus right now is to come in tomorrow, watch the film and figure out where we need to get better," Arruza said. "But I love our team. I think our guys compete and we play really hard."

