Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Wade Payne/AP
Safety workers spread drying agent before heat races for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
NASCAR Bristol Trucks Auto Racing
Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 15:30:23-04

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- NASCAR will try to run its first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 on Monday after heavy rain swamped Bristol Motor Speedway.

The converted track already was facing challenges before torrential overnight rain flooded the grounds surrounding the speedway.

The Goodyear tire provided for the Cup cars doesn't seem suited for the dirt surface and NASCAR is worried about multiple tire failures when the event finally goes green.

The muddy track currently is too thick to avoid caking driver windshields.

But the dirt has taken on enough water that thick dust may not be a problem Monday.

NASCAR Bristol Trucks Auto Racing
Driver Stewart Friesen (52) leads Tyler Ankrum (26) during prerace laps as they compete in a heat race for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.