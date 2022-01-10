Watch
AP sources: Yanks' Balkovec to be first female MiLB manager

Gregory Bull/AP
Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego.
Yankees Balkovec Baseball
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 14:56:10-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager at Low A Tampa, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the promotion.

The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.

She got her first job in pro baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.

