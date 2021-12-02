Pry: 'Honored, humbled' to be Virginia Tech football coach

Watch
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry says when the Virginia Tech head coaching job opened up he knew it was time to make the difficult decision leave Penn State and James Franklin after working with the Nittany Lions coach for 12 years.

Pry was introduced Thursday as the Hokies next football coach.

The 51-year-old Pry has never been a head coach but will be paid $4 million in each of his first two seasons at Virginia Tech.

His hiring marks a return for him to Blacksburg.

He was a graduate assistant at Tech from 1995-97. Hall of fame coach Frank Beamer and former defensive coordinator Bud Foster were among those who attended Thursday's news conference.

