Virginia Tech's Powell-Ryland wins 2024 Dudley Award

RICHMOND, Va. - After finishing second in the nation with 16 sacks this year, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland wins the 2024 Bill Dudley Award, emblematic of the best Division I football player in Virginia.

Powell-Ryland earned 13 of 14 first place votes, easily outdistancing the other finalists, Virginia safety Jonas Sanker and JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett III.

"I am truly humbled and honored to receive the Dudley Award" Powell-Ryland said. "Virginia is a great state for football. There were so many other deserving players."

Powell-Ryland becomes the first Hokie to win the Dudley since David Wilson in 2011. He was second in the ACC with 19 tackles for a loss, the most at Virginia Tech since 2002. He also tied for the ACC lead with three fumble recoveries.

"I'd like to thank my family, my coaches and my teammates for investing and believing in me" Powell-Ryland continued.

The Portsmouth native began his college career at Florida but transferred to Virginia Tech for the 2023 season.

"The opportunity for a Virginia kid to come back home and play for Virginia Tech these last two years has been really special" Powell-Ryland said.

Jada Byers wins his second Willie Lanier Award, given to Virginia's best player at the Division II, III or NAIA level, after winning back in 2022.

He rushed for a school record 2,016 yards and 27 touchdowns in leading Virginia Union to their second straight CIAA title, the first time they achieved that since 1983.

Byers and the Panthers also won the first two NCAA playoff games in school history. For his career, he finished with 6,080 yards and 77 rushing touchdowns.

Byers received 8 of 14 first place votes, narrowly beating Washington & Lee linebacker Jalen Todd. Bluefield defensive lineman Quincy Robinson was the third finalist for the Lanier.

Each school in Virginia was invited to nominate one player for each award based on their division. A panel of 14 sportswriters and sportscasters from across the state then voted for their top three on a scale of 5-3-1 points. Voting results are listed below:

DUDLEY VOTING:

Powell-Ryland (VT) 13-1-0 = 68

Sanker (UVA) 0-6-2 = 20

Barnett (JMU) 1-2-4 = 15

Grant (W&M) 0-2-6 = 12

Cooley (LU) 0-2-1 = 7

Palmer-Smith (UR) 0-1-1 = 4

LANIER VOTING:

Byers (VUU) 8-4-0 = 52

Todd (W&L) 5-8-1 = 50

Robinson (BU) 1-1-4 = 12

Abshire (E&H) 0-0-5 = 5

Eliasek (RMC) 0-1-2 = 5

Barry (CNU) 0-0-1 = 1

Conroy (SHEN) 0-0-1 = 1