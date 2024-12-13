Watch Dudley and Lanier Awards, celebrating best college football players and coaches

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 will once again broadcast the Dudley and Lanier Awards, a night of accolades for the best college football players and coaches in Virginia, this Friday at 7:45 p.m.

You can also watch the show on WTVR.com/LIVE2 or on the CBS 6 News Streaming App. Find us on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store.

