Virginia Positive Athlete Awards honors student-athletes statewide

RICHMOND, Va. — The University of Richmond hosted the Virginia Positive Athlete Awards Tuesday night, recognizing high school athletes from across the Commonwealth who excel both on and off the field.

Twenty-four athletes and coaches received honors at this year's ceremony, including Varina football coach Marcus Lewis and Petersburg girls basketball coach LaToya Harrison.

WTVR

More than 1,200 athletes were nominated for the awards, making the selection process highly competitive.

Ryan Pederson, president of PositiveAthlete.org, said the event is about giving young people a moment in the spotlight they might not otherwise receive.

"People just don't know about them because they don't have the platform to be celebrated, and so when we get the chance to take a night like this and really expand the platform that these kids have, it just makes it all worthwhile because you know, hey, the next generation is gonna be okay," Pederson said.

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