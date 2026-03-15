Petersburg wins first state title since 1974 with 56-35 win over Lake Taylor

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg claimed its first state championship since 1974 Saturday, dominating Lake Taylor 56-35 in the Class 3 state title game.

Latrell Allmond, a McDonald's All-American and Oklahoma State commit, led the Wave in the second half with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Allmond finished his high school postseason career 24-0 with 4 state titles.

Kelvin Anderson set the tone early, hitting 4 three-pointers in the first half and finishing with 19 points. Petersburg opened the game on a 10-2 run and never looked back.

King Bacot added 9 points, including a key three-pointer that pushed the Wave's lead to 6. Cameron Claiborne contributed 5 points, including a late first-half layup that sent Petersburg into the locker room with a 31-19 lead.

Lake Taylor's Jacarri Jones kept the Titans within striking distance in the first half, pulling them to within 3 at one point, but Petersburg's defense held firm.

Head coach Ty White dedicated the championship to the coaches who came before him.

"But this thing is bigger than me. This thing is for Coach Bill Lawson Jr., Coach Bill Lawson III, it's Coach Massenberg, Coach Hite, Coach McGlone, Coach Bradley, Coach John Thomas, Coach Burt Carter — and for everybody that coached for Petersburg," White said.

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