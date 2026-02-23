'One of the best in minor league baseball last year': Giants high on Harber after deadline deal last season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Even the biggest San Francisco Giants fans may not be familiar with the name Parks Harber, but they soon will.

Harber came to the Giants at last year’s MLB trade deadline when the Giants sent reliever Camilo Doval to the Yankees. The Giants’ insistence on getting him was the kind of sticking point that can derail a deal like this.

“I was there. We talked with the Yankees, and many teams for days,” said Kyle Haines, the Giants’ Director of Minor League Personnel. “We kept going back and forth. He [Harber] was the player that was the toughest to agree on.”

Harber played at both low A and high A levels with the Yankees and Giants last year, and collectively hit .323 with 64 RBI in 79 games. His OPS of .970 also caught the attention of scouts across the league.

“On field performance is king,” Haines continued. “He wasn’t just one of the better performers. You could argue he was the best outside of one or two other players in all of minor league baseball.”

“I was just excited for the opportunity,” Harber said of the trade across country. “There was a point in my career where I didn’t know if pro ball was going to happen. Once I got my foot in the door, I’m just super excited and grateful.”

Harber was undrafted out of North Carolina two years ago and is a third baseman by trade. But in his first big league camp, he’s taking reps at third, first, and it’s been reported that a corner outfield spot might be his fastest path to the majors.

“I’ll play anywhere,” Harber said. “I’m planning to work everywhere and happily go wherever they need me.”

A recent ESPN.com article listed “Players To Watch” in every big league camp this spring. Harber was the only name mentioned for the Giants.

“The ultimate test is in-game performance,” Haines said. “Whether you like batting average, slugging percentage, or more in-depth numbers, he just checks so many boxes.”

While the Flying Squirrels roster wont be set until closer to the end of March, it’s not unrealistic to think Harber will make his AA debut at CarMax Park in the near future.

“We’re all given an ability, and the goal is to maximize that,” Harber said. “I have nothing to prove to anyone else, I just have my expectations to meet.”