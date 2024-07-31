Sports diplomacy: North and South Korean athletes celebrate together with selfie

Tensions have been ever more elevated on the Korean Peninsula as governments for the two sides continued to posture militarily in recent weeks.

Balloons carrying trash were even spotted crossing the border and landing in South Korean population centers, according to reports.

As the Olympics played out in Paris this week, Tuesday's table tennis match involving players from North and South Korea led to a moment of diplomacy through sports when medalists were seen celebrating together on the podium and taking a selfie together.

RELATED STORY | The Green Behind the Gold: The costs and rewards of putting on the Olympic Games

In a photo taken by Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris, South Korea's Lim Jonghoon was seen taking a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong.

China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha joined in, along with South Korean teammate Shin Yubin, during the 2024 Summer Olympics medal ceremony.

The moment played out as a high note for the games for players from the region and comes after a mishap at the Olympic Games just days ago that threatened to become a larger controversy before officials issued an apology.

RELATED STORY | Olympic triathlon events commence a day after E. coli detected in Seine River

Organizers at the 2024 Games said they "deeply apologize" for an incident in which South Korea's athletes were introduced as being from North Korea during Friday's opening ceremony in Paris.

Mark Adams, an IOC spokesperson, said the organization "wholeheartedly" apologized for the mistake. The organization issued a statement on the matter before media reports surfaced on the incident, calling it an "operational mistake."