Shuster, Bowe to carry US flag at Winter Olympics

Brittany Bowe will replace bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor who is currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - The Olympic rings are displayed at the main media center for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 02, 2022
Curler John Shuster and speed skater Brittany Bowe will be flagbearers for the U.S. Olympic team during the opening ceremony at this year's Beijing Games.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was initially chosen to carry the American flag. But, according to the Associated Press, since she's currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, three-time Olympian Bowe will walk in her place.

The news outlet reported that the defending gold medalist and five-time Olympian would be the first curler to carry the American flag during the Winter Games opening ceremony.

Shuster and Bowe will lead the American athletes into the Bird’s Nest on Friday when the Olympics kick-off.

The opening ceremony is slated to begin in Beijing at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Primetime coverage will be aired on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

