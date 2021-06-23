Watch
Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

Michael Wyke/AP
U.S. forward Carli Lloyd (10) slides on the turf after scoring in the first minute against Jamaica during the first half of their 2021 WNT Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Carli Lloyd
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 16:55:51-04

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics.

She is among the 18 players named to the team by coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Tobin Heath joins the 38-year-old Lloyd as a four-time Olympian.

The squad includes 17 players from the team who won the 2019 Women's World Cup, including Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe, who play in their third Olympics.

The team will also include first-time Olympians Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle, and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

Kristie Mewis will join her sister Samantha on the team for the Tokyo Games.

It will be the first time sisters have played for the United States in a world championship.

Lloyd is no stranger when it comes to performing at the Olympics.

She scored the lone goal for Team USA in the 2008 Beijing Games final against Brazil. She then helped the team clinch gold in the 2012 London Olympics by scoring two goals against Japan, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, Lloyd will also become the oldest national team Olympian when she turns 39 on July 16.

