OJ Simpson a 'completely free man' as parole ends in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man.

A Nevada State Police spokeswoman said Tuesday the 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1.

Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, says his client declined an immediate interview.

LaVergne also declined to talk about Simpson's future, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.

Simpson was acquitted in Los Angeles in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

He was convicted in Las Vegas in October 2008 of armed robbery.

He served nine years in prison for leading several men, two of whom had guns, in a confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a casino in Vegas.

According to the Associated Press, before he was released from prison in October, he initially told parole officials that he planned to move to Florida. Instead, he stayed in Nevada and moved to a gated community in Las Vegas.