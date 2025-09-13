Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
North Carolina dominates Richmond for Belichick's first home win

Chris Seward/AP
North Carolina running back Demon June (35) runs upfield against Richmond defensive lineman Camden Byrd (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Gio Lopez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, freshman Demon June had 148 rushing yards and a touchdown, and North Carolina beat Richmond 41-6 on Saturday for its first home win of the Bill Belichick era.

Both passing touchdowns went to Jordan Shipp, who caught four passes for 52 yards.

Lopez went 10 of 18 for 119 yards and also threw an interception.

North Carolina's defense was no match for the Spiders (1-2), who gained just 199 total yards. The Spiders also committed three turnovers, including a fumble that Makai Gbayor returned for a 62-yard touchdown.

The Tar Heels scored on their first four possessions and outgained Richmond 193-58 in the opening half to grab a 20-3 lead.

Hoping to regain momentum, Richmond recovered a surprise onside kick to begin the second half. The Spiders took their subsequent drive all the way down to the 1, where Kyle Wickersham was stuffed on a fourth down run.

Wickersham was 6 of 8 through the air for 47 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Richmond: The Spiders didn’t record a first down until early in the second quarter and managed just 199 total yards.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels authored their most complete performance under Belichick, scoring the first 20 points and never looking back.

UP NEXT

Richmond: Hosts VMI next Saturday.

