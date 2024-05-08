Watch Now
CBS 6 Sports

Actions

Nikola Jokic wins NBA's MVP award for the 3rd time in the past 4 seasons

The Denver Nuggets player is just the ninth player in the league's history to win the award three times.
Nikola Jokic
Brandon Dill / AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Goodwin.
Nikola Jokic
Posted at 7:51 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 19:51:07-04

Nikola Jokic did it all again. And the MVP trophy is his again.

Jokic, the Denver Nuggets star from Serbia, was announced Wednesday night as the NBA's Most Valuable Player — his third time winning the award in the past four seasons, a feat that just six other players in league history have accomplished.

He averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Others averaged more in each category — and Jokic has had better years in each of those categories — but he was the only player to rank in the NBA’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists per game this season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster