NFLPA asks league about search of Washington facility

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File
FILE - Washington Football Team helmets are shown before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Landover, Md., in this Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, file photo. The NFL Players Association says it has sent a formal request to the league for information about Washington's practice facility being searched last week by federal authorities. <br/>
Posted at 6:21 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:21:22-04

ASHBURN, Va. — The NFL Players Association says it has sent a formal request to the league for information about Washington's practice facility being searched by federal authorities last week.

The NFLPA says the situation directly impacts player health and safety and that the collective bargaining agreement obligates teams to adhere to state and federal laws.

A league spokesman declined comment. Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was put on administrative leave for what a Washington spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the team.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at the facility last week.

