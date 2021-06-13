NFL stars attend youth football camp: 'It's a great thing'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some NFL stars took part in the first 804 Sports Association's Youth NFL Camp at Dorey Park Saturday morning.

Mekhi Becton with the Jets, K'Von Wallace with the Eagles, Greg Dortch with Atlanta, Tim Harris with the 49ers, Felton Davis, formerly with the Chiefs and Sharif Finch, most recently with the Jets, appeared at the camp.

The players along with area high school coaches taught nearly 100 campers some of the skills that helped them become NFL players.

The camp also have the players the chance to meet some of their youngest fans and to give back to a community that gave so much to them.

“It’s really important. You’ve got little kids out here, standing right here looking at me as I do this,” Becton said. “We got people that was in high school together just coming back together giving back to the kids. [That’s’] something that we didn’t have growing up, so it is really great because they’re going to look forward to it every year, so it’s a great thing.”