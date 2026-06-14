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New Kent captures 2nd Class 3 baseball state title in program history with 8-3 win

The Trojans broke the game open with a five-run second inning and never looked back, beating Turner Ashby for the Class 3 state baseball championship in Abingdon.
New Kent beat Turner Ashby 8-3 to win the Class 3 baseball state championship Saturday, capturing the program's second state title in history.
New Kent captures 2nd Class 3 baseball state title in program history
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ABINGDON, Va. -- New Kent captured its second Class 3 baseball state title in program history with an 8-3 win over Turner Ashby in the state championship game Saturday in Abingdon.

The Trojans took control in the bottom of the second inning, turning a 1-1 tie into a commanding lead. Jaxon Foreman got things started with an extra base hit that scored a runner from second to give New Kent a 2-1 advantage.

Austin Uzzle, who was the hero of Friday's state semifinal win, came through again in the final with a two-run single that pushed the lead to 4-1.

Dylan Bowman put an exclamation point on the five-run inning with a two-run home run, extending the Trojans' lead to 6-1.

New Kent added two more runs in the fifth inning to go up 8-1 before holding on for the 8-3 victory and the state championship.

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