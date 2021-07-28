Watch
Sports

Actions

Nats beat Phillies 6-4 after Turner leaves because of COVID

items.[0].image.alt
Laurence Kesterson/AP
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner hits a single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Nationals Phillies Baseball
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 07:57:56-04

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner singled and scored in the first inning for the Washington Nationals before being pulled from their 6-4 win over Philadelphia because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell each hit three-run homers for the Nationals.

Turner scored on Bell's homer that put the Nationals ahead to stay.

Turner never took the field in the bottom of the first.

The Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak but still have won only two of their last 15 games.

The Nats said before the game that right-hander Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery.

Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park homer, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Phillies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.