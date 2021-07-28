Nats beat Phillies 6-4 after Turner leaves because of COVID

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner singled and scored in the first inning for the Washington Nationals before being pulled from their 6-4 win over Philadelphia because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell each hit three-run homers for the Nationals.

Turner scored on Bell's homer that put the Nationals ahead to stay.

Turner never took the field in the bottom of the first.

The Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak but still have won only two of their last 15 games.

The Nats said before the game that right-hander Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery.

Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park homer, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Phillies.