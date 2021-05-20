Watch
Nationals, Cardinals moving to full capacity in June

Rick Scuteri/AP
Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Nationals Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 7:59 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 07:59:30-04

ST.LOUIS -- Washington will return to full capacity at Nationals Park starting June 10 and the St. Louis Cardinals will move to 100% at Busch Stadium starting with a June 14 game against Miami.

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began this season at 100%. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.

Others following are Arizona (May 25), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).

The Yankees and Mets are allowed 100% starting Wednesday, but only for sections with vaccinated fans.

