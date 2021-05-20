Nationals, Cardinals moving to full capacity in June

ST.LOUIS -- Washington will return to full capacity at Nationals Park starting June 10 and the St. Louis Cardinals will move to 100% at Busch Stadium starting with a June 14 game against Miami.

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began this season at 100%. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.

Others following are Arizona (May 25), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).

The Yankees and Mets are allowed 100% starting Wednesday, but only for sections with vaccinated fans.