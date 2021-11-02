Watch
NASCAR team stands by Liberty U despite lawsuits, scrutiny

FILE - NASCAR Hall of Fame member Rick Hendrick poses for pictures prior to the induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. NASCAR team owner Hendrick defended his decision to extend his sponsorship deal with Liberty University as the Evangelical school faces scrutiny over its handling of sexual assaults. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick is defending his decision to extend his sponsorship deal with Liberty University.

The evangelical Christian school is facing at least one lawsuit and scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations.

Hendrick Motorsports last month reached a new five-year agreement to extend the school’s support of driver William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet.

Hendrick says Liberty has great people working at the university and will sort out the scandal.

RELATED: Ex-Liberty spokesman says he was fired for raising concerns

