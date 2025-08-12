NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for Saturday night race, near sellout expected

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Raceway is gearing up for its only NASCAR event of the year, with Saturday night's Cook Out 400 Cup Series race expected to draw a larger-than-usual crowd.

Track president Lori Waran joined representatives from Henrico Police and RMC Events at a press conference to encourage race attendees to arrive early on Saturday to avoid traffic congestion.

"We were, of course, a little disappointed to go from two races to one. But we knew we were going to make this week special," Waran said. "We knew that we could put a ton of effort into making this a community hub all year long."

The race is very close to being sold out, bringing thousands of extra fans to the area.

Parking lots will open at 10 a.m. for pre-race festivities leading up to the 7:30 p.m. green flag.

Henrico Police plan to deploy approximately 100 officers at the raceway on Saturday, while RMC Events will have over 500 staff members assisting fans with parking and seating.

