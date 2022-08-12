Watch Now
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Brooke Vaughn, Amy Lewis, Clarence Vaughn III, Ken Jenkins
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - Former NFL players Ken Jenkins, right, and Clarence Vaughn III, center right, along with their wives, Amy Lewis, center, and Brooke Vaughn, left, carry tens of thousands of petitions demanding equal treatment for everyone involved in the settlement of concussion claims against the NFL, to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on May 14, 2021. Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 10:33:17-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias.

That's according to a report released Friday by the law firm handling claims against the NFL.

Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind.

The use of "race norming" in the dementia testing made it more difficult for Blacks to prove they had the kind of cognitive decline that qualifies retired players for awards averaging $500,000 or more.

Now, nearly 650 men who didn't initially qualify have had their tests automatically rescored.

They met other criteria for a successful claim.

According to the report, 51 retirees qualify for awards based on their condition and how long they played.

The reports stated that new test results allow almost 250 retires to receive up to $35,000 in testing and treatment for showing signs of early dementia.

