Monacan High's Bridget Martin, Michael Tunstall are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Monacan Monacan High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Bridget Martin and Michael Tunstall.

Bridget Martin has qualified for regionals three times and state twice as a member of the Chiefs swim team. She's been named all-region, Metro and state on the soccer team. Bridget is the senior class president and is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.

Michael is a three-sport athlete who has been the volleyball team captain for three years and was named all-county. He has also played basketball and track and carries a 4.04 GPA. Michael is a member of the National Honor Society and is vice president of the Jobs for Virginia Graduates club.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



