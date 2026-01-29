Midlothian High's Erika Fiege, DK Chapman Jr. are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Midlothian High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Erika Fiege and DK Chapman Jr.

Erika helped the Midlothian softball team to three regional titles and one state championship while batting 564 in the leadoff spot. She is the president of the Health Occupation Student Association, a trainer for the football team and coaches youth at Kid Strong.

DK has helped the football Trojans to back-to-back playoff appearances. He has multiple offers to play at the next level and carries a 3.57 GPA. DK volunteers at his church and was cited by his coaches for his strong character and team-first mentality.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



