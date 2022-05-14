Watch
Sports

Actions

Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

PGA Championship Golf
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Mickelson has not been heard from in three months. It is uncertain if he will defend his title at Southern Hills on May 19-22. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
PGA Championship Golf
Posted at 10:04 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 22:04:26-04

Phil Mickelson is out of the PGA Championship.

The defending champion has withdrawn from Southern Hills next week. He did not give a reason.

The PGA of America announced his withdrawal on social media.

Mickelson has not been heard from for three months.

That follows his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of being greedy.

Mickelson made history last year at Kiawah Island by becoming golf's oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the PGA.

He is the first PGA champion not to defend since Tiger Woods in 2008.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.