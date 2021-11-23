Michigan player uses NIL money to buy turkeys for families in need

A Michigan Wolverines player is helping families in need celebrate Thanksgiving.

According to Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports, running back Blake Corum used name, image, and likeness (NIL) money to hand out 100 turkeys on Sunday through his "Giving Back 2 Give Thanks" event.

Corum was joined by teammates Nikhai Hill-Green to distribute the goods in Ypsilanti, Mich., the sports outlets reported.

“I’ve always given back, whether it’s a football camp or small things,” Corum told the Detroit News. “I’ve always invested in giving back to my community and trying to get the next generation to live out their dreams. Thanksgiving was coming along, NIL is going really good, and I told my dad, ‘I’m going to buy 100 turkeys.’”

The outlets also reported they gave away mashed potatoes, canned goods, and macaroni and cheese.