How Michael Vick inspires Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to greatness

LAS VEGAS — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl Sunday night in Las Vegas.

While Mahomes accepted his Super Bowl MVP Award, the 28-year-old superstar credited Virginia Tech football legend Michael Vick with giving him some inspiration.

"I always take so much when Mike Vick talks to us. I built a great relationship with him whenever he came in," Mahomes said about Vick. "I remember the first thing he told me was like, 'Hey. You're going to be special. Look at that big man right there. He's going take you to another level."

The big man to whom Vick referred is Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid coached Vick after the quarterback returned to the NFL following his dog-fighting-related prison sentence.

Vick has said Reid could be the greatest NFL coach to ever roam the sideline.

“I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship Games [and] every year [the Chiefs were] in the AFC Championship Game,” Vick said, via USA Today. “He might be the greatest coach of all time.

"You don’t have to win championships to be considered," Vick said in 2023 on his It Needed To Be Said podcast. "You know, I understand [Bill] Belichick and [Tom] Brady and that whole dynamic. But Coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I’m always shout out coach like I love that man to death, like for real literally I’d do anything for him."