Mekhi Becton released by Chargers one year after winning Super Bowl with Eagles

RICHMOND, Va. — One year after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, former Highland Springs standout Mekhi Becton is being released by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last March, Becton left the Eagles to sign a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chargers. His release will save the team nearly half that amount against the salary cap.

The former All-Metro standout with the Springers graded poorly in Los Angeles and was the third-worst lineman in run blocking in the league.

Becton made 14 starts last season but played on only 72 percent of offensive snaps. He will now be looking for his fourth different team in four years.

