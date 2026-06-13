Matoaca softball wins first state championship in school history with walk-off over Lightridge

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Matoaca senior Raven Crabtree has been trying to hit a home run all year.

She still doesn't have one, but she has something much better. Crabtree delivered the game-winning single in the Warriors' 2-1 walk-off win over Lightridge in the Class 5 VHSL softball title game, delivering her school's first team state championship of any kind.

"I knew I needed to be up on the plate and see my strike," Crabtree said of her game-winning at bat. "I thought her first two pitches would be her best and I wanted to hop on one early."

"People don't realize how much strength she has in her swing," added Warriors head coach Scott Driskill. "I'm just so proud of all of them".

Crabtree's heroics capped a stunning comeback against the Bolts' starting pitcher Payton Robinson, a Georgia Tech commit. Robinson kept the Warriors off the board for the first six innings.

But this Matoaca team has made a habit of coming from behind, especially in the playoffs, so there was no panic in their dugout.

"We have the resilience to come back," said Driskill. "And we got the job done."

Two-time Gatorade State Player Of The Year Kaylee Hodges matched Robinson's zeros in the circle. She did not allow a hit through the first six innings, sending the game to the 7th scoreless.

"We never give up because we trust each other as a team," Hodges said. "We remind each other to fight for our seniors and the people around us, not just for ourselves."

Lightridge's only hit of the game came in the top of the 7th, an RBI bloop single to center field by Emmi Harris that scored Natalie Welton to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead.

Matoaca responded by loading the bases in the bottom of the 7th with some good at-bats and shaky Lightridge defense. Abby Davis had an RBI groundout, which scored Savannah Wright, tying the game at 1. Another walk set up Crabtree's heroics with a shot to the fence in left center field that brought home pinch runner Zyashia Marbury with the game-winning run.

The win makes school history with the first team championship by any team. Driskill, a Matoaca alum, has spent his whole life around the school and the program, and now puts his team first on their championship list.

"It's so amazing that we're the first people to be able to do this," Hodges said. "It's so exciting. I don't even have words for it."

"I just can't believe we won the state championship," Driskill said. "And now, Matoaca softball is on the map."