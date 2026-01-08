Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore arrested outside Cleveland on weapons charges

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested outside his hometown of Cleveland on Wednesday shortly after a car in which he was a passenger was pulled over in a traffic stop.

Police in Lakewood, a suburb west of the city, reported that they arrested the NFL cornerback at around 6:15 p.m. He was charged with carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

A Commanders spokesperson said the team was aware of the arrest and was gathering more information: “We have informed the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time.”

According to police, an officer pulled the vehicle over for expired license plates and other traffic violations. During the stop, they say Lattimore, 29, failed to tell the officer when asked that a firearm was inside the vehicle. Lattimore was briefly booked into jail before being released without bond.

Lattimore, then with the New Orleans Saints, was involved in a similar incident in 2021, when he was arrested in Cleveland during a traffic stop on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen. Court documents show he later pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon and received a suspended sentence and a year of probation.

The latest arrest comes as Lattimore has faced challenges on the field with the Commanders since joining the team in a November 2024 trade with the Saints.

At the time, the deal drew praise for Washington general manager Adam Peters. Lattimore was, after all, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and considered a top-level cornerback who could fill a real need. But it turned out he would only be healthy enough to appear in two regular-season games last season.

His play was shaky this season until he missed the second half of the schedule after going on injured reserve in November with a torn ACL in his knee.

Lattimore started his football career at Cleveland’s Glenville High School and was later a standout cornerback for Ohio State, where he was named first-team All-Big Ten.

Phone messages left with his agents were not immediately returned.