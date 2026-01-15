Manchester’s Finley Weaver, Landen Abernethy are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Manchester High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Finley Weaver and Landen Abernethy.

Finley is a three-year member of the Lancers Girls Basketball Team, which has reached the state title game all three years, winning in 2024. She has a 4.75 GPA and has been named All-Region and All-Metro. Her coaches recognize her as a consistent contributor and leader.

Landen has been a four-year member of the Lancers Football program, earning All-Region honors for the last three seasons. He was also named Freshman Student of the Year and carries a 4.5 GPA. Landen is a high-achieving student athlete who excels both in and out of the classroom, according to his coaches.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



Sponsor Information: 804 Travel is a Richmond-based sports travel company dedicated to efficient travel logistics for families and sports teams on the East Coast. Built on 25+ years of hotel development and ownership excellence through our partnership with SINA Hospitality, 804 Travel brings the warmth of family service to the needs of sports travel. Because when your athletes step onto the field, you should know your family is being taken care of.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.