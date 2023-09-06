Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Magic Johnson meets with Washington Commanders players for the first time

Commanders prep for 2nd preseason game Monday
Magic Johnson
Posted at 1:46 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 13:48:21-04

ASHBURN, Va. — Magic Johnson made a surprise appearance at Washington Commanders practice Wednesday, talking to players and coaches for the first time since becoming a part-owner of the NFL franchise.

Johnson stopped by the practice facility to address the team at a pre-practice meeting. Starting quarterback Sam Howell said Johnson told the team about what it takes to win in professional sports.

“It was awesome, man, just to be able to hear what he had to say and be able to ask him questions at the end and pick his brain,” Howell said. “He’s been through so many different teams and not only as a player but as an owner and won so many championships on both sides of it.”

Johnson also talked business and other topics as part of a meeting that unexpectedly ran long because of his appearance.

The Hall of Famer is expected to be at the sold out season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He is one of more than a dozen owners who are part of the group controlled by Josh Harris, which bought the team for $6.05 billion from Dan Snyder.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster