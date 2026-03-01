Loyola Chicago beats Richmond 69-66

CHICAGO — Miles Rubin's 19 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Richmond 69-66 on Saturday.

Rubin also contributed five rebounds for the Ramblers (7-22, 3-13 Atlantic 10 Conference). Joshua Ola-Joseph scored nine points, shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line. Nic Anderson had eight points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

AJ Lopez finished with 23 points and four steals for the Spiders (15-14, 5-11). Richmond also got 14 points from Mike Walz. Aiden Argabright finished with nine points.

Loyola Chicago went into the half leading Richmond 36-29. Rubin put up 10 points in the half. Rubin led Loyola Chicago with nine points in the second half as the Ramblers were outscored by four points over the final half but hung on for the victory.