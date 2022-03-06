Longwood wins Big South for first NCAA Tournament bid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Isaiah Wilkins scored 19 points and Longwood advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time with a 79-58 victory over Winthrop in the Big South tournament championship game.

Top-seeded Longwood (26-6) never trailed, led by as many as 21 in the first half, 28 in the second half and cruised against the second-seeded Eagles (23-9), a perennial Big South power who had won the last two conference tournament titles and hoped to win its 19th overall.

Wilkins was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals.

Big South player of the year D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 14 points.