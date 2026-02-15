Longwood defeats South Carolina Upstate 82-75 in OT

FARMVILLE, Va. — Alphonzo Billups III had 25 points in Longwood's 82-75 overtime victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Billups also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (14-14, 6-7 Big South Conference). Redd Thompson shot 3 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Elijah Tucker had 11 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Karmani Gregory led the Spartans (11-16, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Mason Bendinger added 19 points and nine rebounds for South Carolina Upstate. Carmelo Adkins also had 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Gregory’s two free throws the game for South Carolina Upstate at 69 points apiece with 39 seconds left in regulation. Tucker scored five points for the Lancers in overtime.

