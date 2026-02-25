Petersburg's Latrell Allmond to play in All American Games among nation's top high school basketball players

PETERSBURG, Va. — Latrell Allmond, a varsity basketball player at Petersburg High School, was selected to participate in the 49th annual McDonald's All American Games in Arizona.

The event features the nation’s top 24 girls and 24 boys basketball players. An independent committee of athletic analysts, prep scouts, media and coaches selected the players from more than 700 nominees, a news release from Petersburg City Public Schools said.

"Latrell has been a key contributor to the success of our team this year. Since I began my journey as the boys varsity basketball coach, he has consistently exhibited outstanding skill and determination. In addition to his hard work and competitive spirit, he has also proven himself to be an excellent team player with impeccable character. He is incredibly deserving of this recognition, and we are so proud of this monumental achievement," said Tytrail White, assistant athletic director and boys varsity basketball coach at Petersburg High School.

Allmond was presented with his McDonald's All American Games jersey during Tuesday night's game, in which the Crimson Wave beat Hopewell 67-32.

“On behalf of the entire PCPS community, I want to congratulate Latrell on his well earned recognition. He is a talented, motivated, and bright student who excels academically with a 3.4 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and athletically, as a member of our varsity basketball team. We are so proud of his accomplishments and we look forward to cheering him on during the game,” said Bill Lawson, Petersburg City Public Schools Athletic Director.

The All American Games will be live streamed on ESPN+ on Tuesday, March 31. The girls game begins at 7 p.m. ET and the boys game starts at 9 p.m. ET.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube