King William wins 3rd straight Class 2 softball state title with 14-4 rout of Appomattox

SALEM, Va. -- King William claimed its third consecutive Class 2 softball state championship Saturday in Salem with a dominant 14-4 win over Appomattox.

The Cavaliers built a 5-2 lead before pulling away for good. Hollyn Krukowski extended the advantage by bringing Olivia Unser home to make it 6-2. Later in the same inning, Noel Sluder scored to push the lead to 7-2.

King William's lead only continued to grow from there, as the Cavaliers pulled away for the 14-4 victory and their third straight state title.

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