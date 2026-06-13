King William shuts out Richlands 5-0 to advance to Class 2 state softball championship

SALEM, Va. -- King William's softball team is headed to the Class 2 state championship game for the third consecutive year after a 5-0 shutout of Richlands in the state semifinals Friday in Salem.

The Cavaliers broke a scoreless game in the second inning when Jillian Smith drove a ball deep to right field and off the wall to score the first run of the game.

King William added to its lead in the third inning. With the Cavaliers ahead 2-0, Zoey Robinson came through in an RBI situation, driving in the runner from third to push the lead to 3-0.

King William never allowed Richlands to score, completing the 5-0 shutout to advance to the state title game against Appomattox.

Ten teams from the Richmond area, including Rappahannock, are playing for state championships on Saturday.

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