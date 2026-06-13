Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

King William shuts out Richlands 5-0 to advance to Class 2 state softball championship

The Cavaliers held Richlands scoreless and will face Appomattox in their third consecutive Class 2 state championship game after a dominant semifinal win in Salem.
King William softball shuts out Richlands 5-0 in the Class 2 state semifinals and will face Appomattox for the title.
King William softball shuts out Richlands 5-0 to advance to Class 2 state championship
Posted
and last updated

SALEM, Va. -- King William's softball team is headed to the Class 2 state championship game for the third consecutive year after a 5-0 shutout of Richlands in the state semifinals Friday in Salem.

The Cavaliers broke a scoreless game in the second inning when Jillian Smith drove a ball deep to right field and off the wall to score the first run of the game.

King William added to its lead in the third inning. With the Cavaliers ahead 2-0, Zoey Robinson came through in an RBI situation, driving in the runner from third to push the lead to 3-0.

King William never allowed Richlands to score, completing the 5-0 shutout to advance to the state title game against Appomattox.

Ten teams from the Richmond area, including Rappahannock, are playing for state championships on Saturday.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
BioHead LANE CASADONTE.jpg

Lane Casadonte

BioHead SEAN ROBERTSON.jpg

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster