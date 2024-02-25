Watch Now
King makes 3 free throws with 2 seconds left; Richmond knocks off Davidson 66-63

Jordan King led the Richmond Spiders with 15 points, including three free throws with two seconds remaining as the Spiders knocked off the Davidson Wildcats 66-63 on Saturday night.
RICHMOND, Va. — Jordan King scored 15 points, including two free throws with two seconds left, as Richmond took down Davidson 66-63 on Saturday night.

King shot 4 for 14 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Spiders (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Delonnie Hunt shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Neal Quinn shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Reed Bailey led the way for the Wildcats (15-12, 5-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Angelo Brizzi added 12 points and two steals for Davidson. Connor Kochera also had 10 points and seven rebounds.
