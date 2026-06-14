Arizona Cardinals' Kei'trel Clark hosts youth football camp at Manchester High: 'It's so great'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'trel Clark returned to his alma mater Saturday to host his first youth football camp, drawing nearly 500 young athletes to Manchester High School for the inaugural Teach Tape Camp.

The free event featured two sessions — a junior varsity session for players ages 6-12 and a varsity session for players ages 13-17. Clark was joined by former Manchester teammates and area high school coaches for drills and instruction throughout the day.

Clark said one of the camp's key goals was to give young athletes official measurable numbers they can share with college recruiters.

"They have the opportunity to get numbers that they may have not had. You got 40 times. You got a broad jump. You got work testing. You got all the things that college coaches, when they come to your school, they ask you what are your numbers," Clark said. "Now you can say you have official numbers and you got those official numbers from the first annual Teach Tape Camp by Kei'trel Clark. It's so great."

Beyond the physical drills, Clark previously said the camp was designed to develop the mental side of the game as well.

"It's just tying in the mental part of the game to the physical part of the game," Clark said. "I want to kind of tie in and be able to teach these kids that outside of the game, you still have to be able to keep your mind right. And to have a sound mind is to have a sound body."

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