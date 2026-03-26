Clover Hill High's Joshua Taylor and Kara Harris are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Clover Hill High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Joshua Taylor and Kara Harris.

Joshua Taylor is the 2025 State Indoor champion in the 3200 meters in Group 5A. He is also the Region 5C Cross Country champion and both an indoor and outdoor All-American runner. Joshua has a 4.37 GPA and is one of the top distance runners in the state.

Kara Harris won the State Triple Jump title at the 5A level for both the indoor and outdoor seasons. She's also an All-American while holding a 4.56 GPA. Her coaches and teachers describe Kara as a standout, both in athletics and academics.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



Sponsor Information: 804 Travel is a Richmond-based sports travel company dedicated to efficient travel logistics for families and sports teams on the East Coast. Built on 25+ years of hotel development and ownership excellence through our partnership with SINA Hospitality, 804 Travel brings the warmth of family service to the needs of sports travel. Because when your athletes step onto the field, you should know your family is being taken care of.